What time is Scottie Scheffler teeing off at 2023 U.S. Open?

Last year, Scottie Scheffler put together his best showing at the U.S. Open when shot a five-under par to finish in a tie for second-place. Now, he’s entering this year’s tournament as the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, and will be looking to pick up his first career win at the U.S. Open.

2023 U.S. Open: Scottie Scheffler tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 11:13 AM, Tee No. 1: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

Round 2 Friday: 4:43 PM, Tee No. 10: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler opens the Tournament as the betting favorite to win, as his odds sit at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last year, Scheffler became the fifth world No. 1 player to win the Masters when he shot a 10-under 278 to pick up a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy, and has since added two more wins this year at the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship.

Scheffler has made the cut three times at the U.S. Open Open, with the high-water mark being his second-place finish last year. In 2021, he finished in a tie for seventh when the tournament was at Torrey Pines, along with finishing T27 in 2017 when the tournament was at Erin Hills. He failed to make the cut in 2019 and 2017.