What time is Rory McIlroy teeing off at 2023 U.S. Open?

In 2011, Rory McIlroy set or tied 12 U.S. Open records en route to picking up his first career U.S. Open. Now 12 years later, McIlroy is looking to pick up his second career U.S. Open win.

2023 U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 4:54 PM, Tee No. 1: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

Round 2 Friday: 11:24 AM, Tee No. 10: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

McIlroy opens this year’s tournament at +1400 to win it all, which are the fourth-best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy is behind Brooks Koepka (+1200), Jon Rahm (+900) and Scottie Scheffler (+750).

In 2011, Scheffler tied or set 12 U.S. Open records during his win, including setting the new mark for the lowest 72-hole score with a 16-under 268. Last year, McIlroy finished in a tie for fifth when he shot a two-under 278, which is his best non-win finish. In 2021, he finished in a tie for seventh (one-under 283), in 2020 he finished in a tie for eighth (six-over-286) and in 2019 he finished in a tie for ninth (five-under 279). He’s failed to make the cut five times, with the latest time coming in 2018.