Is Collin Morikawa playing in the U.S. Open this year?

Last weekend, back spasms forced Collin Morikawa to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament open hours before his final-round tee time.

That injury won’t impact his ability to compete at the U.S. Open, however, as Morikawa said after the injury that he should be back in time to compete at the U.S. Open. Morikawa said he suffered the injury while stretching, and was T9 at the time.

Morikawa’s tee times are set for 11:13 AM on Thursday for Round 1, and 4:43 PM from Tee No. 10 on Friday’s Round 2. His playing partners the first two days are Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler.

“Obviously, the U.S. Open and the (Open Championship) in two weeks’ time is going to be plenty enough for me to get ready,” Morikawa said after he withdrew. “Just not a time in the season where you want it to happen. I woke up fine, all signs led to me being fine. Just freak little accident warming up. Never doing that exercise again.”

Morikawa’s best finish at the U.S. Open came in 2021 when he shot a two-under-282 to finish in a tie for fourth. Last year, Morikawa shot a two-under-278 to finish in a tie for fifth. He’s made the cut three out of the four times he competed in the tournament.

Morikawa is currently at +3500 to win the U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has five career Tour wins, two of which are majors, but he hasn’t won a championship since the Open Championship in 2021.

Morikawa entered play this weekend ranked No. 28 in the FedEx Cup rankings, and has four top-10 finishes on the year.