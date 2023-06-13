Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is set to take place this week, getting started on Thursday, June 15 and wrapping up on Sunday, June 18. It’ll be played on the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club with broadcasts available to watch on NBC throughout the tournament.

Temperatures in the Los Angeles area look to be nearly perfect in the low 70s throughout the weekend, though the wind could cause some issues as it’s expected to be blowing consistently through the rest of the week. There’s also roughly a 10% chance of precipitation, though we’ve heard it never rains in Southern California.

Scottie Scheffler is the frontrunner to win this year’s U.S. Open, with odds at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed closely by Jon Rahm at +900, Brooks Koepa at +1100, and Rory McIlroy at +1400 for the outright win.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 U.S. Open starting Thursday, June 15 and ending Sunday, June 18.

Thursday, June 15

High 70°, Low 59°

It’s expected to be sunny with a few clouds across the sky and a high of just 70 degrees. The low for the day is 59, putting the temperature in a perfect pocket for a day at LACC. Winds are expected to be blowing around 7 mph which hopefully won’t lead to higher gusts that could cause some issues for players on the course.

Friday, June 16

High 70°, Low 60°

Friday looks pretty similar to Thursday, with a high of 70° and a low of 60° with a few less clouds in the sky. The wind picks up slightly with sustained speeds around 8 mph through the afternoon, but otherwise is set to be another beautiful day at the country club.

Saturday, June 17

High 73°, Low 61°

Saturday looks to be the best situation temperature-wise, topping out at 73 degrees with a low of 61 while staying partly cloudy. The early afternoon will see the highest temperatures of the day while it’s expected to get back into the low 60s later in the evening. The winds look to be blowing around 8 mph through the day, so players and spectators can expect roughly the same situation as the previous day.

Sunday, June 18

High 70°, Low 60°

Sunday looks to be the sunniest day of all, with minimal clouds in the sky and a high of 70. The low will be 60 on the final day of the tournament, but it looks to be pretty fantastic weather throughout the day and especially the afternoon. Winds are expected to reach 8 mph again in the early afternoon, but should be a little calmer in the morning and heading into the evening.