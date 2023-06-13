Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Tigers on Tuesday, June 13

After rallying for a shocking walk-off win on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the Detroit Tigers will go for an unlikely series win on Tuesday night. Atlanta ace Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA) will look to rebound from his worst start of the season against Detroit rookie Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70). First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Braves are once again the heavy moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, checking in at -265. The Tigers are +225 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.

Braves-Tigers picks: Tuesday, June 13

Injury report

Braves

Out: OF Ehire Adrianza (shoulder), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP/RP Kolby Allard (oblique)

Tigers

Out: OF Akil Baddoo, RP Trevor Rosenthal (elbow), OF Riley Greene (leg), OF Austin Meadows (personal)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Reese Olson

For whatever reason, Strider just can’t crack the New York Mets, even without Pete Alonso in the lineup. The NL Cy Young contender was shelled by his division rival last time out, allowing eight runs in just four innings — the first time he’d allowed more than four runs all year — to raise his ERA from 2.97 to 3.79. The righty’s electric fastball has been just a bit more hittable than it was during his sensational rookie season, and when hitters manage to catch up to it, it gets sent a long way (his 1.10 HR/9 is more than double what it was last year.) Still, Strider remains baseball’s premier strikeout pitcher, and he could be on no-hitter watch tonight with a point to prove and a weak Tigers lineup on the other side.

Detroit’s No. 11 prospect, Olson was called up to take Eduardo Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation, and the rookie has looked awfully impressive over his first two MLB starts. The righty has allowed three runs on just five hits over 10 innings of work against the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, with a slider that no one can figure out just yet (.063 batting average against, 33.3% whiff rate).

Reese Olson Stuff+ numbers are now out on Fangraphs per @enosarris



Overall (89 pitches) - 110 Stuff+



Slider (30) - 132

Sinker (21) - 83

4-Seam (20) - 102

Changeup (13) - 112

Curveball (5) - 117



His slider yielded a 40.0 CSW% and 33.3 Whiff%. Slider spin rate go brrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/Njv6dDZqHA — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) June 3, 2023

Both his four-seamer and sinker appear pretty pedestrian at the moment, but if you have an elite slider, you can get away with a lot.

Over/Under pick

Strider got roughed up last time out, but these Tigers might just be the worst lineup in baseball right now, and I expect the righty to bounce back in a big way. Detroit will be lucky to get to two or three runs tonight, which means the Braves offense will have to pick up most of the slack for this over to hit. Given Olson’s recent form and how pitcher-friendly Comerica Park tends to play, I don’t think they get it done.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Yeah, don’t get crazy here. Detroit stole a win last night thanks to three runs in the ninth inning, but they were overmatched for much of the game, and now they’ll have to try and do it again against a very motivated Strider. The odds make it tough to back Atlanta here, but I don’t see any other argument.

Pick: Braves