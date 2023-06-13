Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rangers on Tuesday, June 13

The Los Angeles Angels (37-31) and the Texas Rangers (41-24) will play the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Jaime Barria (2-2, 1.85 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles, while Cody Bradford (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start for the Rangers.

Texas is the -130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Angels-Rangers picks: Tuesday, June 13

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: 1B/3B Gio Urshela (back)

Out: RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Matt Moore (oblique)

Rangers

Day to day: SP Jon Gray (finger blister)

Out: 1B Brad Miller (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Jaime Barria vs. Cody Bradford

Barria will be making his 15th appearance of the season and his fourth start. His last time out saw him pitch five innings against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed two earned runs on three hits while stiking out three and walking one, but the righty didn't factor into the decision.

The lefty Bradford will be filling in for Gray, who was scratched due to a blister on his pitching hand. This will be Bradford’s third career start. He struggled in his first career appearance earlier this season, allowing six earned against the Atlanta Braves. Bradford rebounded his last time out against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits.

Over/Under pick

It took three extra innings, but the Angels picked up a big 9-6 victory on Monday — marking back-to-back games in which they’ve scored nine runs. The powerhouse Rangers have fizzled recently, scoring three runs or fewer in three of their last five games. Barria has allowed only three earned runs over the 15 innings he has pitched as a starter. Even with the power-heavy lineups, I’m taking the under with the pitching matchup.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Texas has benefitted from a solid lineup and strong pitching this season. Unfortunately, its rotation is getting bit by the injury bug, and that has in turn put more pressure on the bullpen. Los Angeles is finally starting to come together as a team and not just be Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout vs. the world. The Angels should be able to pick up their third straight win on Tuesday.

Pick: Angels