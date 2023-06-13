Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 13

The Philadelphia Phillies (32-34) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) will play the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.91 ERA) will start for Philadelphia, while Arizona counters with Zach Davies (1-1, 4.68 ERA).

The Phillies are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +110 home underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Phillies-Diamondbacks picks: Tuesday, June 13

Injury report

Phillies

Out: OF Cristian Pache (knee)

Diamondbacks

N/A

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Zach Davies

Wheeler will make his 14th start of the season. He has been incredibly inconsistent this season. Wheeler pitched eight shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves but then allowed seven earned in 3.2 innings against the Washington Nationals. Most recently, Wheeler bounced back with 7.1 strong innings against the Detroit Tigers. He allowed an unearned run while striking out eight and walking one.

The veteran Davies will start his sixth game of the season. He has been dealing with injuries, so he hasn’t been able to get into a groove. Davies last pitched 6.2 innings against Washington. He allowed two earned runs and five hits while striking out eight to pick up his first win of the year.

Over/Under pick

The series' first game saw the Diamondbacks pick up the 9-8 victory. Philadelphia has scored at least five runs in three of its last five games, while Arizona has tallied at least five runs in seven straight games. With the inconsistency of the pitching matchup and how well these teams have been hitting recently, I am taking the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Diamondbacks have won six games in a row, while the Phillies lost the series opener but are 7-3 over their last 10. Wheeler started against Arizona once already this season and allowed three earned over six innings. Philadelphia took the loss in that game, and I think that will happen again on Tuesday as the Diamondbacks extend their win streak.

Pick: Diamondbacks