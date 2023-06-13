Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, June 13

The Chicago White Sox (29-38) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) will begin a three-game mid-week series on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+. Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.72 ERA) will start for Chicago, while L.A. counters with Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.21 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, June 13

Injury report

White Sox

Day to day: DH Eloy Jimenez (calf)

Out: RP Jimmy Lambert (ankle), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow), OF Billy Hamilton (hamstring)

Dodgers

Day to day: C Austin Barnes (wrist)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (bereavement list)

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Tony Gonsolin

Lynn has struggled his last two times out and has allowed 13 earned runs over his last nine innings of work. He most recently pitched five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs on eight hits. He struck out four and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision of his start for the first time since April 11.

Gonsolin has made eight appearances this season after a delayed start due to an ankle injury. The righty hasn’t allowed an earned run in half of his starts and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in the others. Gonsolin is coming off a start against the Cincinnati Reds in which he pitched five innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits. Gonsolin struck out five and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The White Sox have scored three runs or fewer in three of their last five games. Los Angeles may not be tallying wins, but they are putting up solid run totals. They have scored at least three runs in six straight games. With the way Lynn has been pitching, the Dodgers lineup could very well hit the over by itself.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Lynn has been bad on the mound outside of his high strikeout numbers. Gonsolin’s worst outing has just been three earned runs. With how well the Dodgers lineup is hitting, as long as Gonsolin doesn’t absolutely implode on the mound, Los Angeles should start this series with a win.

Pick: Dodgers