Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, June 13

A full MLB schedule is on tap for Tuesday, June 13. With every single team in action, it could get overwhelming trying to set the best DFS lineup — especially as the featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of a whopping 14 games. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, June 13

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals

Jonathan India ($4,800)

Elly De La Cruz ($4,700)

Matt McLain ($4,500)

TJ Friedl ($3,900)

Cincinnati’s batting order has a great matchup against Kansas City starter Jordan Lyles, who enters with an 0-10 record and a 6.84 ERA. India is coming off a two-hit game with two RBI in the series opener. The rookie McClain is still hitting .330 while Friedl has locked down the leadoff spot against righties by hitting .314. Top prospect De La Cruz had an 0-for-5 game but still registered a steal and is hitting .296 in limited Major League experience.

The Royals are the narrow -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

Bryan Reynolds ($5,100)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,500)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,100)

Connor Joe ($3,400)

Reynolds has upside in this game being a switch hitter, but everyone has a solid matchup against Chicago starter Jameson Taillon. The righty enters play on Tuesday with a 1-4 record and a 7.02 ERA. McCutchen is coming off getting his 2,000th career hit and is hitting .265 on the season. Joe and Hayes each went 1-for-4 in their last game and are both hitting at least .251 this year.

The Cubs are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the road +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

Kyle Tucker ($5,000)

Alex Bregman ($4,600)

Jose Altuve ($4,600)

Jeremy Pena ($4,500)

Houston will take on Washington starter Patrick Corbin. The southpaw heads into this game with a 4-6 record and a 4.89 ERA. Tucker may have a tough matchup against the lefty, but he is hitting .329 against left-handed pitchers this year. Bregman has been struggling this year, but is still hitting .247. Altuve and Pena were off in the team’s last game and return to this one well-rested.

The Astros are the -265 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +225 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.