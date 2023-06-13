Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, June 13

The top half of Tuesday’s starting pitcher rankings are gravy, with a healthy top tier of aces — including Spencer Strider on no-hitter watch against the Detroit Tigers — followed by a bunch of solid plays for your DFS and fantasy squads.

After that, though, things fall off a bit of a cliff. Finding streamers on the waiver wire today will be no small feat, but we’re here to help you break it all down.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, June 13

Pitchers to stream

Jameson Taillon, Chicago Cubs — Maybe this is jumping in one start too soon, but Taillon has looked better and better since returning from the IL last month. His line last time out against the Los Angeles Angels was made to look a lot worse after both inherited runners were allowed to score after he left, and he threw 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the San Diego Padres on that same West Coast swing. Now he’s back home against a Pittsburgh Pirates outfit that struggles against righties, and he’s a good bet to go a solid five or six frames.

Brandon Williamson, Cincinnati Reds — The Kansas City Royals were a plum matchup even before their best hitter, Vinnie Pasquantino, went down with a shoulder injury. Now arguably baseball’s weakest offense has gotten even weaker, especially at pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium, and Williamson has shown enough this year to think that he could thrive in this spot. The lefty struck out six while allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month, and if he’s burying his cutter in on righties, he should have success.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, June 13.