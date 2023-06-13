WNBA picks, predictions for Tuesday, June 13

After a day off on Monday, the 2023 WNBA season is back in action featuring a three-game slate of Commissioner’s Cup matches. Starting things off is a matchup between Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics versus this year’s number one overall pick, Aliyah Boston, and the Indiana Fever. Then, the third-best team in the league, the New York Liberty is in action against the Atlanta Dream, who are trying to fight their way to a .500 record.

Tuesday’s nightcap features a Western Conference affair between the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury. Seattle will be in search of just its second win of the season, while the Mercury will look to win back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 pm ET

Spread: WAS -4.5

Total: 157

Moneyline: WAS -200, IND +170

The pick: Mystics -4.5

The Mystics are in search of their third straight win while the Fever have dropped four of their last five outings. While Washington’s offense ranks second-to-last in scoring (75.4 ppg), they’ve relied on their league-best defense (73.3 ppg allowed) to help stifle their opponents as they sit two games above .500.

The Fever are being outscored by a -4.5 point differential this season, but I think Washington’s defense will give them fits as the Mystics cover here.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty, 8 pm ET

Spread: NY -11

Total: 170.5

Moneyline: NY -700, ATL +510

The pick: Liberty -11

New York is looking to make it three-straight wins on Tuesday night as they continue to inch on the heels of the Connecticut Sun, who sit just one game ahead and atop the Eastern Conference. The addition of Stewart in the offseason has paid off in spades, as the four-time All-Star is currently second in scoring in the league (24.9 ppg). With Ionescu alongside her, the tandem has propelled the Liberty to be the third-highest-scoring team in the league (86.0 ppg).

With the Dream sitting second-to-last in the league in points allowed (86.3 ppg), I expect New York’s offense to be too much to handle as they cover here.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 10 pm ET

Spread: PHX -5.5

Total: 162

Moneyline: PHX -230, SEA +195

The pick: Mercury -5.5

Phoenix is coming off a three-point win over the Fever that snapped a three-game losing streak. Their only other win this season has come at home against the Minnesota Lynx, and with them back at the Footprint Center, they should have the edge to fend off a Storm team that is last in the league standings.

Additionally, Seattle’s offense averages just 73.6 ppg and should have trouble matching the Mercury’s Brittney Griner, who is scoring at a clip of 22.7 ppg. Take Phoenix to cover at home here.