Where to watch every Indiana Jones movie

Indiana Jones is back in theaters 15 years removed from the last film and 34 years removed from the original close of the trilogy. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, and that means it’s time to catch up on the adventures of the famed archaeologist.

The trilogy started in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. It continued in 1984 with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The original trilogy concluded with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989.

I say “original trilogy” because plenty of people view the fourth movie with some distaste. Harrison Ford brought back his famous hat and bullwhip in 2008 with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. I contend it is not nearly as bad as people make it out to be, but I’m an incredible Indy homer, so take my opinion with a grain of salt.

Considering it is one of the most popular trilogies of all time, plenty of people have seen the Indiana Jones movies, and plenty of people over a certain age likely own DVDs or maybe even still videotapes of the original trilogy. But if not, there are quite a few streaming options, including some recent additions.

Where can I watch the Indiana Jones movies?

The movies are available for free streaming on Pluto TV as part of the Popcorn Summer Movies promotion. They are also available for streaming on Disney+ and on Paramount+ with a subscription. They had previously lived just on Paramount+, but the two sides agreed to a share in which they also joined Disney+ on May 31, 2023.

Where to watch Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark is available on Pluto TV, or with a subscription to Disney+ or Paramount+. It is available for rent of purchase at Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.

Where to watch Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is available on Pluto TV, or with a subscription to Disney+ or Paramount+. It is available for rent of purchase at Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.

Where to watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is available on Pluto TV, or with a subscription to Disney+ or Paramount+. It is available for rent of purchase at Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.

Where to watch Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is available on Pluto TV, or with a subscription to Disney+ or Paramount+. It is available for rent of purchase at Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.