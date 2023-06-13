WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, June 13

The 2023 WNBA season is back in action on Tuesday, June 13 with a trio of Commissioner’s Cup games on the schedule. To tip things off we have Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics heading on the road to face the Indiana Fever and this year’s number one overall draft pick, Aliyah Boston.

The rest of the slate features a matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty, with the latter hoping to make it three-straight wins as they’re led by the star tandem of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. The nightcap features a Western Conference showdown between the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury, with Seattle hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.

Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Tuesday, June 13

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Twitter

Point spread: Mystics -4.5

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Point spread: Liberty -11

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Point spread: Mercury -5.5