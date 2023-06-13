Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open comes to Southern California, as Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course plays host to the national championship. Hosted by the United States Golf Association, this will be the first time this course will have hosted a major championship.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler checks in as the pre-tee favorite at +700, with reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm the second choice at +900. The winner of the last major in the 2023 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka, is third via the odds at +1100.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday via Peacock frmo 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m., and USA Network from 1-8 p.m. With the tournament on the west coast, it allows NBC to have prime time coverage from 8-11 p.m., and Golf Channel takes over from 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

USOpen.com will have streaming coverage of featured groups and holes as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 U.S. Open on Thursday.