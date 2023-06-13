 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open tees off at 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday from Los Angeles Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler hits tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 U.S. Open comes to Southern California, as Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course plays host to the national championship. Hosted by the United States Golf Association, this will be the first time this course will have hosted a major championship.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler checks in as the pre-tee favorite at +700, with reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm the second choice at +900. The winner of the last major in the 2023 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka, is third via the odds at +1100.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday via Peacock frmo 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m., and USA Network from 1-8 p.m. With the tournament on the west coast, it allows NBC to have prime time coverage from 8-11 p.m., and Golf Channel takes over from 11 p.m.-1 a.m.
USOpen.com will have streaming coverage of featured groups and holes as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 U.S. Open on Thursday.

2023 U.S. Open Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:45 AM Tee No. 1 Omar Morales Deon Germishuys Jacob Solomon
9:45 AM Tee No. 10 Berry Henson Ryutaro Nagano Hank Lebioda
9:56 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Gerard Yuto Katsuragawa Michael Brennan
9:56 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Kim Jordan Smith Wenyi Ding
10:07 AM Tee No. 1 Hayden Buckley Adam Svensson Pablo Larrazabal
10:07 AM Tee No. 10 Scott Stallings Preston Summerhays Lucas Herbert
10:18 AM Tee No. 1 Carson Young Dylan Wu Roger Sloan
10:18 AM Tee No. 10 Jens Dantorp Patrick Rodgers Ryan Armour
10:29 AM Tee No. 1 Ryo Ishikawa Kevin Streelman Matthieu Pavon
10:29 AM Tee No. 10 Thomas Pieters Aaron Wise Gordon Sargent
10:40 AM Tee No. 1 Shane Lowry Justin Thomas Tommy Fleetwood
10:40 AM Tee No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau Francesco Molinari Tyrrell Hatton
10:51 AM Tee No. 1 Sungjae Im K.H. Lee J.T. Poston
10:51 AM Tee No. 10 Tom Hoge Sergio Garcia Sepp Straka
11:02 AM Tee No. 1 Gary Woodland Adam Scott Corey Conners
11:02 AM Tee No. 10 Justin Rose Rickie Fowler Jason Day
11:13 AM Tee No. 1 Collin Morikawa Max Homa Scottie Scheffler
11:13 AM Tee No. 10 Patrick Reed Matt Kuchar Si Woo Kim
11:24 AM Tee No. 1 Denny McCarthy Joel Dahmen Adam Hadwin
11:24 AM Tee No. 10 Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Jon Rahm
11:35 AM Tee No. 1 Matthew McClean Seamus Power Ryan Fox
11:35 AM Tee No. 10 Martin Kaymer Stewart Cink Michael Thorbjornsen
11:46 AM Tee No. 1 Mac Meissner Barclay Brown Gunn Charoenkul
11:46 AM Tee No. 10 David Horsey Brendan Valdes Paul Barjon
11:57 AM Tee No. 1 Alexander Yang Jesse Schutte Andy Svoboda
11:57 AM Tee No. 10 Jordan Gumberg Kyle Mueller Bastien Amat
3:15 PM Tee No. 1 Brent Grant Vincent Norrman Charley Hoffman
3:15 PM Tee No. 10 Ross Fisher Nico Echavarria Paul Haley II
3:26 PM Tee No. 1 Simon Forsström Carlos Ortiz Maxwell Moldovan
3:26 PM Tee No. 10 Nick Dunlap Nick Hardy Sam Stevens
3:37 PM Tee No. 1 Eric Cole Thriston Lawrence Adam Schenk
3:37 PM Tee No. 10 Taylor Pendrith Aldrich Potgieter Romain Langasque
3:48 PM Tee No. 1 Luke List Wilco Nienaber Alejandro Del Rey
3:48 PM Tee No. 10 Andrew Putnam Victor Perez Abraham Ancer
3:59 PM Tee No. 1 Adrian Meronk Harris English Joaquin Niemann
3:59 PM Tee No. 10 Phil Mickelson Padraig Harrington Keegan Bradley
4:10 PM Tee No. 1 Alex Noren Wyndham Clark Austin Eckroat
4:10 PM Tee No. 10 Mito Pereira Emiliano Grillo Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
4:21 PM Tee No. 1 Kurt Kitayama Cam Davis Russell Henley
4:21 PM Tee No. 10 Tom Kim Sahith Theegala Cameron Young
4:32 PM Tee No. 1 Cameron Smith Sam Bennett Matt Fitzpatrick
4:32 PM Tee No. 10 Sam Burns Dustin Johnson Keith Mitchell
4:43 PM Tee No. 1 Billy Horschel Chris Kirk Brian Harman
4:43 PM Tee No. 10 Tony Finau Jordan Spieth Patrick Cantlay
4:54 PM Tee No. 1 Brooks Koepka Hideki Matsuyama Rory McIlroy
4:54 PM Tee No. 10 Davis Thompson Min Woo Lee Justin Suh
5:05 PM Tee No. 1 Sebastián Muñoz Nick Taylor Taylor Montgomery
5:05 PM Tee No. 10 Taylor Moore Mackenzie Hughes Ben Carr
5:16 PM Tee No. 1 Olin Browne Jr. David Puig Karl Vilips
5:16 PM Tee No. 10 Patrick Cover David Nyfjall Frankie Capan III
5:27 PM Tee No. 1 Corey Pereira Isaac Simmons J.J. Grey
5:27 PM Tee No. 10 Austen Truslow Christian Cavaliere Alex Schaake

