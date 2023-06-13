Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open comes to Southern California, as Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course plays host to the national championship. Hosted by the United States Golf Association, this will be the first time this course will have hosted a major championship.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler checks in as the pre-tee favorite at +700, with reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm the second choice at +900. The winner of the last major in the 2023 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka, is third via the odds at +1100.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday via Peacock frmo 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m., and USA Network from 1-8 p.m. With the tournament on the west coast, it allows NBC to have prime time coverage from 8-11 p.m., and Golf Channel takes over from 11 p.m.-1 a.m.
USOpen.com will have streaming coverage of featured groups and holes as well.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 U.S. Open on Thursday.
2023 U.S. Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Omar Morales
|Deon Germishuys
|Jacob Solomon
|9:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Berry Henson
|Ryutaro Nagano
|Hank Lebioda
|9:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Gerard
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Michael Brennan
|9:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Jordan Smith
|Wenyi Ding
|10:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Hayden Buckley
|Adam Svensson
|Pablo Larrazabal
|10:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Stallings
|Preston Summerhays
|Lucas Herbert
|10:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Carson Young
|Dylan Wu
|Roger Sloan
|10:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jens Dantorp
|Patrick Rodgers
|Ryan Armour
|10:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryo Ishikawa
|Kevin Streelman
|Matthieu Pavon
|10:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Pieters
|Aaron Wise
|Gordon Sargent
|10:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Shane Lowry
|Justin Thomas
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Francesco Molinari
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sungjae Im
|K.H. Lee
|J.T. Poston
|10:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Hoge
|Sergio Garcia
|Sepp Straka
|11:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Gary Woodland
|Adam Scott
|Corey Conners
|11:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|Rickie Fowler
|Jason Day
|11:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Reed
|Matt Kuchar
|Si Woo Kim
|11:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Denny McCarthy
|Joel Dahmen
|Adam Hadwin
|11:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Xander Schauffele
|Viktor Hovland
|Jon Rahm
|11:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew McClean
|Seamus Power
|Ryan Fox
|11:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Kaymer
|Stewart Cink
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|11:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mac Meissner
|Barclay Brown
|Gunn Charoenkul
|11:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Horsey
|Brendan Valdes
|Paul Barjon
|11:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Alexander Yang
|Jesse Schutte
|Andy Svoboda
|11:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jordan Gumberg
|Kyle Mueller
|Bastien Amat
|3:15 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brent Grant
|Vincent Norrman
|Charley Hoffman
|3:15 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ross Fisher
|Nico Echavarria
|Paul Haley II
|3:26 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Simon Forsström
|Carlos Ortiz
|Maxwell Moldovan
|3:26 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Dunlap
|Nick Hardy
|Sam Stevens
|3:37 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Thriston Lawrence
|Adam Schenk
|3:37 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Romain Langasque
|3:48 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Wilco Nienaber
|Alejandro Del Rey
|3:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Victor Perez
|Abraham Ancer
|3:59 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adrian Meronk
|Harris English
|Joaquin Niemann
|3:59 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Phil Mickelson
|Padraig Harrington
|Keegan Bradley
|4:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Noren
|Wyndham Clark
|Austin Eckroat
|4:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mito Pereira
|Emiliano Grillo
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|4:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Cam Davis
|Russell Henley
|4:21 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Kim
|Sahith Theegala
|Cameron Young
|4:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Smith
|Sam Bennett
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4:32 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Dustin Johnson
|Keith Mitchell
|4:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Billy Horschel
|Chris Kirk
|Brian Harman
|4:43 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Jordan Spieth
|Patrick Cantlay
|4:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brooks Koepka
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Rory McIlroy
|4:54 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Thompson
|Min Woo Lee
|Justin Suh
|5:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Nick Taylor
|Taylor Montgomery
|5:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Moore
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Ben Carr
|5:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Olin Browne Jr.
|David Puig
|Karl Vilips
|5:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Cover
|David Nyfjall
|Frankie Capan III
|5:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Pereira
|Isaac Simmons
|J.J. Grey
|5:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austen Truslow
|Christian Cavaliere
|Alex Schaake