DraftKings Reignmakers: New Crafting Recipes Hit Reignmakers UFC

The next round of Reignmakers UFC crafting tokens will drop on Thursday, June 22. Beginning with the CORE tokens drop at 3:00 p.m. ET, the tokens will drop every half hour until 5:00 p.m. ET as follows:

CORE tokens will once again cost $1.99, RARE tokens will cost $4.99, ELITE tokens will cost $14.99, LEGENDARY tokens will cost $179.99 and REIGNMAKER tokens will cost $349.99 while supplies last.

Ten new crafting recipes will be going live on Thursday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m. ET, as well. Crafting Set packs can only be acquired via the Craft & Burn portal and contain a fighter game card that is usable for the remainder of the 2023 season. The 81 fighters within the 6/22/23 Crafting Packs are either scheduled or expected to fight in the coming months. The summary of the recipes going live at 5:00 p.m. ET on 6/22/23 are as follows:

Get in the fight by getting your crafting tokens for your chance at Sean O’Malley special recipes or grabbing other relevant fighters within crafting packs! See full checklist within pack pools below:

Fighter Checklist Fighters Fighters Aljamain Sterling Cameron Saaiman Christian Rodriguez Cory Sandhagen Holly Holm Julija Stoliarenko Ketlen Vieira Mayra Bueno Pannie Kianzad Said Nurmagomedov Andre Fili Rob Font Billy Quarantillo Jack Jenkins Joshua Culibao Kamuela Kirk Lerone Murphy Max Holloway Alexa Grasso CJ Vergara Jake Hadley Ode Osbourne Tagir Ulanbekov Valentina Shevchenko Vinicius Salvador Ciryl Gane Derrick Lewis Jamal Pogues Marcin Tybura Marcos Rogério De Lima Mick Parkin Tai Tuivasa Dustin Jacoby Jamahal Hill Jim Crute Kennedy Nzechukwu Benoit Saint-Denis Bobby Green Dustin Poirier Esteban Ribovics Grant Dawson Justin Gaethje Lando Vannata Terrance McKinney Tony Ferguson Albert Duraev Ikram Aliskerov Israel Adesanya Joe Pyfer Junyong Park Amanda Lemos Polyana Viana Virna Jandiroba Bryan Barberena Kamaru Usman Kevin Holland Michael Chiesa Michel Pereira Philip Rowe Randy Brown Rinat Fakhretdinov Shavkat Rakhmonov Stephen Thompson Trevin Giles Priscila Cachoeira Joanne Wood Damon Jackson Brad Tavares Chris Weidman Gerald Meerschaert III Andre Petroski Claudio Ribeiro Roman Kopylov Yohan Lainesse Matthew Semelsberger Viktoriia Dudakova Alonzo Menifield Ignacio Bahamondes Ovince Saint Preux Yadong Song Karine Silva

