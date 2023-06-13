 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Reignmakers: New Crafting Recipes Hit Reignmakers UFC

Learn about the 10 new crafting recipes going live on Reignmakers UFC.

The next round of Reignmakers UFC crafting tokens will drop on Thursday, June 22. Beginning with the CORE tokens drop at 3:00 p.m. ET, the tokens will drop every half hour until 5:00 p.m. ET as follows:

(click table to enlarge image and zoom)

CORE tokens will once again cost $1.99, RARE tokens will cost $4.99, ELITE tokens will cost $14.99, LEGENDARY tokens will cost $179.99 and REIGNMAKER tokens will cost $349.99 while supplies last.

Ten new crafting recipes will be going live on Thursday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m. ET, as well. Crafting Set packs can only be acquired via the Craft & Burn portal and contain a fighter game card that is usable for the remainder of the 2023 season. The 81 fighters within the 6/22/23 Crafting Packs are either scheduled or expected to fight in the coming months. The summary of the recipes going live at 5:00 p.m. ET on 6/22/23 are as follows:

(click table to enlarge image and zoom)

Get in the fight by getting your crafting tokens for your chance at Sean O’Malley special recipes or grabbing other relevant fighters within crafting packs! See full checklist within pack pools below:

Fighter Checklist

Fighters
Fighters
Aljamain Sterling
Cameron Saaiman
Christian Rodriguez
Cory Sandhagen
Holly Holm
Julija Stoliarenko
Ketlen Vieira
Mayra Bueno
Pannie Kianzad
Said Nurmagomedov
Andre Fili
Rob Font
Billy Quarantillo
Jack Jenkins
Joshua Culibao
Kamuela Kirk
Lerone Murphy
Max Holloway
Alexa Grasso
CJ Vergara
Jake Hadley
Ode Osbourne
Tagir Ulanbekov
Valentina Shevchenko
Vinicius Salvador
Ciryl Gane
Derrick Lewis
Jamal Pogues
Marcin Tybura
Marcos Rogério De Lima
Mick Parkin
Tai Tuivasa
Dustin Jacoby
Jamahal Hill
Jim Crute
Kennedy Nzechukwu
Benoit Saint-Denis
Bobby Green
Dustin Poirier
Esteban Ribovics
Grant Dawson
Justin Gaethje
Lando Vannata
Terrance McKinney
Tony Ferguson
Albert Duraev
Ikram Aliskerov
Israel Adesanya
Joe Pyfer
Junyong Park
Amanda Lemos
Polyana Viana
Virna Jandiroba
Bryan Barberena
Kamaru Usman
Kevin Holland
Michael Chiesa
Michel Pereira
Philip Rowe
Randy Brown
Rinat Fakhretdinov
Shavkat Rakhmonov
Stephen Thompson
Trevin Giles
Priscila Cachoeira
Joanne Wood
Damon Jackson
Brad Tavares
Chris Weidman
Gerald Meerschaert III
Andre Petroski
Claudio Ribeiro
Roman Kopylov
Yohan Lainesse
Matthew Semelsberger
Viktoriia Dudakova
Alonzo Menifield
Ignacio Bahamondes
Ovince Saint Preux
Yadong Song
Karine Silva

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

