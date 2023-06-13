Vegas F Jonathan Marchessault wins Conn Smythe trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP

Vegas Golden Knights F Jonathan Marchessault has won the Conn Smythe trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP. The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night to win the franchise’s first championship. Marchessault finished the series with 8 points (four goals) and had 25 points in 22 games in the playoffs.

The most fun part of Marchessault winning the Conn Smythe is him doing so against the team that didn’t protect him in the expansion draft. The Panthers left Marchessault unprotected and the Golden Knights were able to strike a deal. The addition of Marchessault has had a lasting impact on the franchise.

Not to discredit Marchessault, who had an amazing series and playoffs. But you could have made a case for captain Mark Stone or even center Jack Eichel. Stone had a hat trick in the series clinching 9-3 win. Eichel had three assists in the win and also led the NHL in points this postseason with 26. Even Adin Hill had a case given what he had to overcome all season to get this point (and payday). Marchessault entered the game as a heavy favorite and the books are never wrong apparently.

You can also point to the narrative that Marchessault was one of the original Golden Knights players after the expansion draft in 2017. He was a big reason why that team in the first season went to the Stanley Cup Final. He’s the biggest reason the Knights now have their first championship. It’s a feel-good narrative for sure. During the regular season, Marchessault was still able to score 57 points with 28 goals and 29 assists in 76 games.

Marchessault was as low as -500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Conn Smythe entering Game 5 on Tuesday.