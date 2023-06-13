 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marcell Ozuna (wrist) out of Braves lineup Tuesday vs. Tigers

The Atlanta DH, who’s been on a tear over the past month, left Monday’s game early after taking a pitch off his wrist.

By Chris Landers
Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the eighth inning during the game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on June 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

After a shocking walk-off loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will be a bit short-handed as they look to bounce back on Tuesday. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is out of Atlanta’s lineup tonight with a wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning yesterday:

The good news for player and team is that X-rays have come back negative, meaning that Ozuna should be back fairly soon and avoid a trip to the IL.

Still, it’s a big loss for the Braves, as Ozuna had heated up after a cold start — hitting .338/.391/.588 with five homers and 15 RBI over his last 23 games. The slugger has struggled through a couple of down years, but it wasn’t so long ago that he was one of the premier hitters in the game, even earning some down-ballot MVP consideration after leading the NL in homers and RBI during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. When he gets hot, he’s as dangerous as anyone in baseball, and Atlanta will just have to hope that this setback doesn’t cool him off too much.

The run total for tonight’s game at DraftKings Sportsbook remains unchanged at 7.5. Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta while Detroit counters with rookie righty Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70).

