Marcell Ozuna (wrist) out of Braves lineup Tuesday vs. Tigers

After a shocking walk-off loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will be a bit short-handed as they look to bounce back on Tuesday. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is out of Atlanta’s lineup tonight with a wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning yesterday:

#Braves Marcell Ozuna left tonight’s game injured after this hit by pitch



Remained in to run the bases. Replaced before his next AB pic.twitter.com/5zTvrldvso — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) June 13, 2023

The good news for player and team is that X-rays have come back negative, meaning that Ozuna should be back fairly soon and avoid a trip to the IL.

Marcell Ozuna said all of his tests came back negative. He’s day-to-day with the right wrist contusion. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 13, 2023

Still, it’s a big loss for the Braves, as Ozuna had heated up after a cold start — hitting .338/.391/.588 with five homers and 15 RBI over his last 23 games. The slugger has struggled through a couple of down years, but it wasn’t so long ago that he was one of the premier hitters in the game, even earning some down-ballot MVP consideration after leading the NL in homers and RBI during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. When he gets hot, he’s as dangerous as anyone in baseball, and Atlanta will just have to hope that this setback doesn’t cool him off too much.

The run total for tonight’s game at DraftKings Sportsbook remains unchanged at 7.5. Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta while Detroit counters with rookie righty Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70).