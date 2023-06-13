Mike Trout gets rest day, won’t play on Tuesday night vs. Rangers

If the Los Angeles Angels want to wrap up a crucial series win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, they’re going to have to do it without Mike Trout, as the future Hall of Famer appears to be getting a day off rest and won’t start:

Angels lineup with Mike Trout off. No roster moves in the bullpen despite the taxing game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bCXfDmaWEI — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 13, 2023

The team had already planned on sitting Trout at least once during this series in an effort to avoid playing the 31-year-old — who’s dealt with serious calf and back injuries in recent years — on artificial turf in Arlington for four straight days. He’s been struggling at the plate in recent days, too, with a .565 OPS and an uncharateristic 17 strikeouts over his last 13 games, so this isn’t the worst time to give the perennial All-Star a night off.

Still, it’s a tough blow for L.A.’s chances in a series that feels fraught with importance as the team hopes to snap baseball’s longest postseason drought. Mickey Moniak will take Trout’s place in center field tonight, but the former No. 1 overall pick has also been scuffling a bit after a hot start to his Angels career last month.

Texas is the -130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.