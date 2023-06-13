 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Way too early look at 2023-24 Stanley Cup odds

We’re checking out the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup next season after the Golden Knights beat the Panthers in the Final.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Seattle Kraken in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions and that puts an end to the 2022-23 NHL season. Now that the Knights have won their first Cup in franchise history, we can look ahead to next season and who is favored to win the Stanley Cup. It’s never too early to look at futures.

2023-24 Stanley Cup odds

The defending champs are at +1300 to win the Cup again and go back-to-back. The last back-to-back champs — the Tampa Bay Lightning — was only a few seasons ago. Tampa Bay enters at +1600. The Avalanche and Bruins are the favorites at +800.

