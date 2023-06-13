Way too early look at 2023-24 Stanley Cup odds

The Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions and that puts an end to the 2022-23 NHL season. Now that the Knights have won their first Cup in franchise history, we can look ahead to next season and who is favored to win the Stanley Cup. It’s never too early to look at futures.

2023-24 Stanley Cup odds

The defending champs are at +1300 to win the Cup again and go back-to-back. The last back-to-back champs — the Tampa Bay Lightning — was only a few seasons ago. Tampa Bay enters at +1600. The Avalanche and Bruins are the favorites at +800.