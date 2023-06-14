Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Tigers on Wednesday, June 14

After a rain postponement on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch for game one from Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA) gets the ball for Atlanta, while Detroit counters with righty Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA).

The Braves are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are the +190 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Tigers picks: Wednesday, June 14

Injury report

Braves

Day to day: OF/DH Marcell Ozuna (wrist)

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Tigers

Out: SP Eduardo Rodriguez (finger), SP Alex Faedo (finger), OF Akil Baddoo (quad), OF Riley Greene (leg)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Michael Lorenzen

Strider had been electric to start the season, looking like the new ace for the Braves. His last time out, however, just wasn’t his day. He lasted only four innings against the New York Mets and allowed eight earned runs on eight hits. Strider benefitted from a late-game comeback and didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

Lorenzen bet on himself finding a team that would use him out of the rotation. The reliever-turned-starter has become an important part of the Detroit pitching staff amidst several injuries to starting pitchers. The righty will start his 11th game this season and is also coming off a rough start. Lorenzen pitched 6.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks and allowed six earned runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked one to earn his third loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

The way the Braves have been swinging the bats, they could hit the over by themselves in this game. They have scored at least five runs in seven of their last nine. Despite a recent nine-game losing streak, the Tigers have scored at least five runs in three of their last four.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Let’s assume that Strider’s last outing was a fluke and not the start of his having the yips. He should put Atlanta in a good place to earn a victory, as the team has won 11 of his 13 starts so far this season. Detroit picked up a big win in the series opener, but I think they start a new losing streak by dropping Game 1 on Wednesday.

Pick: Braves