Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Twins on Wednesday, June 14

The Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) and the Minnesota Twins (34-33) will wrap up their brief two-game series on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Colin Rea (3-3, 4.47 ERA) will start for Milwaukee, while Minnesota counters with Bailey Ober (3-3, 2.61 ERA).

The Twins are the -165 home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Once this series wraps, Milwaukee will be off Thursday before welcoming the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for a weekend divisional series starting Friday. Minnesota will stay home for a four-game divisional series against the Detroit Tigers starting Thursday.

Brewers-Twins picks: Wednesday, June 14

Injury report

Brewers

Out: SP Wade Miley (lat), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), DH Jesse Winker (neck), OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow)

Twins

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), OF/DH Byron Buxton (rib)

Starting pitchers

Colin Rea vs. Bailey Ober

Rea will make his 12th appearance of the season and his 11th start. He has been inconsistent on the mound but is coming off his best start of the year. Rea pitched five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, not giving up any runs on just three hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Ober will start his 10th game of the season. He had a great start against the Cleveland Guardians to begin the month but couldn’t re-create it in his last outing. Ober last pitched 5.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits. He struck out seven and walked two but earned his third loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

Milwaukee has scored three runs or fewer in four of their last eight games. Minnesota has fared better, scoring at least six runs in three straight. This game is tough to predict with injuries on both sides, but I think we see the over hit after 12 runs were scored in game one.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Brew Crew head into this game with a five-game losing streak. The Twins won the first game of this series but are 3-6 over their last nine games. The pitching matchup doesn’t really favor either team, but I think Milwaukee is able to get off its losing trend and pick up an important win heading into their next series.

Pick: Brewers