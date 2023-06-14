Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, June 14

The San Francisco Giants (35-32) and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 3.89 ERA) will take the mound for San Francisco, while St. Louis counters with the southpaw Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.88 ERA).

The Cardinals are the moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -155. The Giants are the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. San Francisco will be off on Thursday before beginning a weekend series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. St. Louis will also be off Thursday and then hits the road for a three-game series against the New York Mets beginning Friday.

Giants-Cardinals picks: Wednesday, June 14

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: 3B J.D. Davis (ankle)

Out: OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), SP Alex Wood (back), SP Ross Stripling (back)

Cardinals

Out: SP Ryan Helsley (forearm), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), OF Lars Nootbaar (back)

Starting pitchers

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Jordan Montgomery

DeSclafani will take the mound for the 14th time this season. He is coming off one of his better outings this year, going six innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits against the Chicago Cubs. DeSclafani struck out two and walked four but earned his sixth loss.

Monty will make his 14th start of the year. It looks like the veteran has begun to settle down, despite inconsistent run support from the St. Louis batting order. The lefty last pitched against the Cincinnati Reds and threw six shutout innings. Montgomery allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one to pick up his third win of the season.

Over/Under pick

The Cardinals have scored exactly three runs in three straight games. They have scored fewer than four runs in seven of their last 10. Meanwhile, the Giants have scored double-digit runs in two of their last three. They are going to be missing Davis and Haniger, but still, their lineup has pop. Taking the under is risky, but if this pitching matchup can hold onto the momentum from their respective last starts, the under should hit.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

St. Louis can’t stay consistent. They have lost four in a row and are 2-9 over their last 11 games. San Fran has won three straight games and six of its last eight. The pitching matchup favors the Cardinals, but the Giants’ batting order has been providing more consistent run support.

Pick: Giants