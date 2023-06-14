Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, June 14

After dropping the first two games of their three-game set against the last-place Colorado Rockies in one-run fashion, the Boston Red Sox look to avoid an embarrassing home sweep on Wednesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Rockies will turn to lefty Austin Gomber (4-5, 7.57 ERA), while Garrett Whitlock (3-2, 4.78) takes the hill for Boston.

Despite their losing skid, the Red Sox enter as heavy -240 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Colorado at +200. The run total is set at 10.5.

Rockies-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, June 14

Injury report

Rockies

Out: DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), 1B CJ Cron (back), OF Kris Bryant (heel), OF Sean Bouchard (biceps), 2B Brendan Rogers (shoulder)

Red Sox

Day to day: SS Yu Chang (wrist), RP John Schreiber (lat)

Out: SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), RP Wyatt Mills (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Austin Gomber vs. Garrett Whitlock

Gomber’s coming off his worst start of what’s been a tough season, giving up seven runs on a whopping 11 hits (including three homers) and two walks in just four innings of work against the San Diego Padres last week. Coors Field has been a house of horrors for the lefty this year, as he has a 9.40 ERA at home compared to a far more respectable 4.63 mark on the road. The lefty will carry one of the league’s worst expected batting averages, expected slugging percentages and K rates into tonight’s start.

Whitlock, on the other hand, may be coming off his best outing of the year after the righty limited the New York Yankees to one run while striking out six over 6.1 innings. He’s had a hard time finding a rhythm this year amid multiple injuries, but his sinker is slowly regaining its velocity, while he’s spotting his slider and changeup well at the bottom of the zone. When Whitlock is right, he’s proven that he’s a very solid starter, and he looks to be rounding into form now.

Over/Under pick

As much as Gomber has struggled this year, this is still too high a number for my blood. The Red Sox have only cleared it twice in their last 11 games, and while they haven’t gotten to face a pitcher as bad as Gomber in that stretch, the lefty has been far better away from Coors Field. With Whitlock keeping Colorado off the scoreboard, Boston would have to really do some work for this over to cash.

Pick: Under 10.5

Moneyline pick

All due respect to the Rockies, but Boston can’t actually get swept at home here, can they? Whitlock is playing his best ball of the year and should be more than good enough to silence a Colorado lineup that struggles away from Coors, while Gomber’s given very little indication that he can match zeroes.

Pick: Red Sox