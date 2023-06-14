Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, June 14

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back on track with a much-needed win in their series opener with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, and now these two teams will meet again in the middle game on Wednesday. First pitch of game two from Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Chicago will give the ball to righty Mike Clevinger (3-4, 4.19 ERA), while the Dodgers go for the sweep behind ever-reliable ace Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95).

L.A. enters as prohibitive -275 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox checking in as +230 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, June 14

Injury report

White Sox

Day to day: DH Eloy Jimenez (calf)

Out: RP Jimmy Lambert (ankle), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow), OF Billy Hamilton (hamstring)

Dodgers

Day to day: C Austin Barnes (wrist)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (bereavement list)

Starting pitchers

Mike Clevinger vs. Clayton Kershaw

Clevinger has found a bit of a groove of late, with a 3.18 ERA over his last four starts. The righty has largely become a two-pitch pitcher, relying heavily on his fastball and slider, and when he’s spotting both pitches well he can still be effective. Of course, relying on just two pitches — neither of which is elite at this stage of his career — also means a lower floor than you’d like when one of them isn’t working, and Clevinger has seen his fair share of blow-ups earlier this season.

Murmurs of concern started bubbling up around Kershaw late last month, as the future Hall of Famer was roughed up a bit by both the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays. Well, so much for that: The lefty has responded by allowing just two runs while striking out 18 over his last 14 innings, notching wins against both the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds. Kershaw’s K rate is on pace to be its highest since 2016, and while he doesn’t quite have the pinpoint command we’re used to, his slider and curveball remain elite offerings.

Over/Under pick

The White Sox have scored just 29 total runs over their last 10 games, and with Kershaw on the mound, I don’t expect them to improve upon that average a ton tonight. That means the Dodgers will have to do most of the heavy lifting to reach this over, and after a 5-1 final on Tuesday night — and given how inconsistent L.A.’s lineup has been at times recently — I don’t think they get it done.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

If you’d like to bet against Clayton Kershaw at home, be my guest. I have no such desire, and Los Angeles brings both the better starter and the better lineup into tonight’s game.

Pick: Dodgers