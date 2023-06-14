 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, June 14

Teddy Ricketson goes over their top teams to stack on the MLB slate for Wednesday, June 14.

By Teddy Ricketson
Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll (7) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 12, 2023. Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every MLB team will be in action on Wednesday, June 14. There are 16 total games on the day, with the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers playing a doubleheader. For those looking to set a DFS lineup, the featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 12 games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, June 14

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

Randy Arozarena ($5,800)
Wander Franco ($5,600)
Yandy Diaz ($5,200)
Harold Ramirez ($4,100)

Tampa Bay has struggled this series against Oakland amidst Athletics fans going for a reverse boycott in hopes of convincing the owner to sell the team. The Rays only had five hits on Tuesday, but Ramirez had two of them. Diaz went 0-for-4 in the leadoff spot but is still hitting .302 on the season. Franco and Arozarena can become a beneficial addition to your lineup with just one swing of the bat and have daily upside.

The Rays are the heavy -275 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +230 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Corbin Carroll ($5,600)
Ketel Marte ($5,200)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,500)
Christian Walker ($4,200)

Carroll has a solid lead in the Rookie of the Year race for the National League. He is a five-tool player that blends power with speed, meaning he can help your lineup in a variety of ways. Arizona struggled their last time out, only tallying eight team hits. Walker largely dominated, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two walks. Gurriel went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts but is still hitting .296 on the season. Marte had a day off on Tuesday but went 3-for-4 in his last game.

The Diamondbacks are -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

Rafael Devers ($5,900)
Masataka Yoshida ($5,700)
Alex Verdugo ($5,000)
Justin Turner ($3,800)

Yoshida went 0-for-4 on Tuesday but is still mashing the ball this year with a .297 average and a .374 on-base percentage. Turner and Devers both had two hits in the last game. Devers, in particular, hit two home runs and a double and finished with four RBI. Verdugo went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .285 on the season.

The Red Sox are the -240 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

More From DraftKings Nation