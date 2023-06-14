 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 14

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 14.

By Chris Landers
Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The starting pitcher landscape on Wednesday, June 14 has a little bit of everything: matchups between aces (Gerrit Cole vs. Justin Verlander in the Subway Series), top prospects (Eury Perez, AJ Smith-Shawver), reliable veterans and even guys who’ve shown some intriguing flashes without really putting it all together just yet (Garrett Whitlock, Reid Detmers).

It’s a lot to sort through, but our daily starting pitching rankings are here to help guide you to who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, June 14

Pitchers to stream

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox — Whitlock showed out against the New York Yankees last week — not saying too much without Aaron Judge, but still — with full command of his fastball, slider and changeup. He’s beginning to round into form after an injury-marred start to the season, and he should come through with a quality start against a Colorado Rockies lineup that continues to struggle at the plate away from Coors Field.

AJ Smith-Shawver, Atlanta Braves — Smith-Shawver probably wasn’t quite as good as his line suggested in his first MLB start against the Washington Nationals, but the Detroit Tigers won’t present a particularly stiff challenge either, and the top prospect has a good enough slider to produce even if he still doesn’t have his best command.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, June 14.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/14

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Clayton Kershaw vs. White Sox
2 Luis Castillo vs. Marlins
3 Gerrit Cole @ Mets
4 Tyler Glasnow @ Athletics
5 Framber Valdez vs. Nationals
6 Justin Verlander vs. Yankees
7 Eury Perez @ Mariners
Strong plays
8 Bailey Ober vs. Brewers
9 Garrett Whitlock vs. Rockies
10 Michael Wacha vs. Guardians
11 Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies
12 AJ Smith-Shawver @ Tigers
13 Jose Berrios @ Orioles
14 Jordan Montgomery vs. Giants
15 Drew Smyly vs. Pirates
Questionable
16 Anthony DeSclafani @ Cardinals
17 Ranger Suarez @ Diamondbacks
18 Andrew Heaney vs. Angels
19 Colin Rea @ Twins
20 Reid Detmers @ Rangers
21 Aaron Civale @ Padres
22 Ben Lively @ Royals
Don't do it
23 Kyle Bradish vs. Blue Jays
24 Josiah Gray @ Astros
25 Mike Clevinger @ Dodgers
26 Michael Lorenzen vs. Braves
27 Daniel Lynch vs. Reds
28 Luis Medina vs. Rays
29 Austin Gomber @ Red Sox
30 Osvaldo Bido @ Cubs

