Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 14

The starting pitcher landscape on Wednesday, June 14 has a little bit of everything: matchups between aces (Gerrit Cole vs. Justin Verlander in the Subway Series), top prospects (Eury Perez, AJ Smith-Shawver), reliable veterans and even guys who’ve shown some intriguing flashes without really putting it all together just yet (Garrett Whitlock, Reid Detmers).

It’s a lot to sort through, but our daily starting pitching rankings are here to help guide you to who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, June 14

Pitchers to stream

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox — Whitlock showed out against the New York Yankees last week — not saying too much without Aaron Judge, but still — with full command of his fastball, slider and changeup. He’s beginning to round into form after an injury-marred start to the season, and he should come through with a quality start against a Colorado Rockies lineup that continues to struggle at the plate away from Coors Field.

AJ Smith-Shawver, Atlanta Braves — Smith-Shawver probably wasn’t quite as good as his line suggested in his first MLB start against the Washington Nationals, but the Detroit Tigers won’t present a particularly stiff challenge either, and the top prospect has a good enough slider to produce even if he still doesn’t have his best command.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, June 14.