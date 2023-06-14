WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Wednesday, June 14

Only one game will tip off in the WNBA this afternoon as the Los Angeles Sparks hit the road to battle the Dallas Wings at 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV. This will be a Commissioner’s Cup contest as the Wings are currently in second place in the Western Conference while the Sparks are in third.

Los Angeles (4-4) is back in action after suffering a 91-86 setback against Minnesota on Sunday. The Sparks held an 11-point lead with 3:38 left before completely collapsing, allowing the Lynx to pull ahead on a 17-0 run. Meanwhile, Dallas (5-4) is also trying to get back on track after losing a 102-93 shootout against New York on Sunday. The Wings were outscored 34-17 in the third quarter and could not catch back up with the Liberty.

Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Wednesday, June 14

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV Live

Point spread: Wings -4.5