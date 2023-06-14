WNBA picks and predictions for Wednesday, June 14

Only one game will tip off in the WNBA this afternoon as the Los Angeles Sparks hit the road to battle the Dallas Wings at 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV. This will be a Commissioner’s Cup contest as the Wings are currently in second place in the Western Conference while the Sparks are in third.

Los Angeles (4-4) is back in action after suffering a 91-86 setback against Minnesota on Sunday. The Sparks held an 11-point lead with 3:38 left before completely collapsing, allowing the Lynx to pull ahead on a 17-0 run. Meanwhile, Dallas (5-4) is also trying to get back on track after losing a 102-93 shootout against New York on Sunday. The Wings were outscored 34-17 in the third quarter and could not catch back up with the Liberty.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Wings -4.5

Total: 168.5

Moneyline: Wings -190, Sparks +160

The pick: Wings -4.5

I’ll lean with Dallas to get the job done and cover as a home favorite here. They’ve had three days to stew on Sunday’s late-game meltdown and should be more focused against a quality opponent like the Sparks. On top of that, they’re undefeated at home so and each of those victories have come by at least five points. Take Dallas to win by a relatively comfortable margin this afternoon.