When will Pete Alonso return to the Mets’ lineup this season?

The New York Mets will be without first baseman Pete Alonso for some time. The first baseman took a pitch directly on the wrist against the Atlanta Braves back on June 7, which resulted in both a bone bruise and sprain.

#Mets Pete Alonso left tonight's game injured after being hit by this pitch. Walked to first and left shortly after.



TBD on injury. Should get X-rays right away. pic.twitter.com/IDHEEscWjD — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) June 7, 2023

Pete Alonso injury update

Alonso will initially start on the 10-day IL, with Buck Showalter adding that the All-Star is expected to miss three to four weeks. Hopefully, his rehab goes smoothly — it’s a good sign that he’s already back fielding ground balls — because New York can’t really afford him to miss a lot of time. He isn’t lighting up the box score in the batting average department (.231) but the Polar Bear leads the league with 22 home runs. Alonso also has 49 RBI, which is the sixth-most in the league. He has played in 62 games this season and has a .326 OBP and a .546 slugging percentage.

Since Alonso’s injury, first base has been manned by a combination of Mark Canha and Mark Vientos. Canha also spends time in the outfield. He has played in 57 games this season and is hitting .246. Canha has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI this year. Vientos has played in only 15 games and is hitting .167. He has one home run with five RBI and has typically been a late-game defensive substitution.