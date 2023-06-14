 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Pete Alonso return to the Mets’ lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Pete Alonso and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts as he is pulled from the game after he is hit by pitch in the first inning against Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alonso was pulled from the game due to injury. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New York Mets will be without first baseman Pete Alonso for some time. The first baseman took a pitch directly on the wrist against the Atlanta Braves back on June 7, which resulted in both a bone bruise and sprain.

Pete Alonso injury update

Alonso will initially start on the 10-day IL, with Buck Showalter adding that the All-Star is expected to miss three to four weeks. Hopefully, his rehab goes smoothly — it’s a good sign that he’s already back fielding ground balls — because New York can’t really afford him to miss a lot of time. He isn’t lighting up the box score in the batting average department (.231) but the Polar Bear leads the league with 22 home runs. Alonso also has 49 RBI, which is the sixth-most in the league. He has played in 62 games this season and has a .326 OBP and a .546 slugging percentage.

Since Alonso’s injury, first base has been manned by a combination of Mark Canha and Mark Vientos. Canha also spends time in the outfield. He has played in 57 games this season and is hitting .246. Canha has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI this year. Vientos has played in only 15 games and is hitting .167. He has one home run with five RBI and has typically been a late-game defensive substitution.

