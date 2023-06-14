It feels kind of crazy Jack Eichel won a Stanley Cup before Connor McDavid

From the second Jack Eichel was draft, he was always going to be compared to Connor McDavid. The world knew about McDavid years before the 2015 NHL Draft. Nothing against Eichel, who was quite the prospect coming out and a name heading into the draft. But it wasn’t on the level of the eventual Edmonton Oilers draft pick and soon-to-be three-time Hart Trophy winner. Perhaps we’re going to have to rethink that debate after the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

JACK EICHEL, STANLEY CUP CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/meDWY7T1MF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023

Eichel is a champion, winning his first Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, a place you’d never think Eichel would land in until the whole neck surgery fiasco with the Buffalo Sabres. It was that incident that led to the trade to Vegas, Eichel’s recovery and ultimate climb to the pinnacle of hockey. He didn’t take home the Conn Smythe trophy but he sure was a big reason the Knights are hoisting the Cup. Eichel finished with the most points of any player in the postseason with 26 in 22 games. He had three assists in the series-clinching win on Tuesday.

But what does it all mean?

Not much really. It’s hockey. Teams win. Teams lose. Even Wayne Gretzky lost a ton. With the Oilers. So McDavid not reaching the Cup before Eichel isn’t all that surprising. It is worth looking at the two up to this point in their careers and how it could turn into a Jonathan Toews vs. Sidney Crosby type of situation we saw back-and-forth throughout the 2000s and 2010s. That is to say that McDavid will eventually win multiple Cups (which feels like the accurate prediction still).

For now, Eichel may not have the accolades or awards, but he’s got the ring and immortality. Those accolades include, by the way, three MVPs (it’s going to happen), five Art Ross trophies, five All-Star appearances and a Rocket Richard trophy for most goals this season. Eichel, for now, just has the Cup. Which, if you asked McDavid or any other NHL player, it probably means more.

Thank you, Buffalo Sabres.

It’s funny how it all goes back to the Sabres, who wanted to force Eichel to have surgery with a team doctor. Instead, Eichel opted for an alternate procedure and the rest is history. So now Eichel can rest easy after this season knowing he’s a champion and has overcome so much. McDavid will have to continue to work hard to try and win his first. Or seek a team that can put him in a better position to make due on expectations. Otherwise it’s only going to get tougher to win.

Now, Eichel and the Knights can celebrate in Las Vegas, relax this offseason and get back to work on a repeat next season. Vegas is +1300 to win the Cup for 2023-24 and are bringing back mostly the same roster, including captain Mark Stone, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and William Karlsson. Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault is a free agent but has no reason to leave.

So it appears with Eichel under contract for three more seasons, Vegas can make more playoff runs to disrupt McDavid. How far will this tilt in favor of Eichel? McDavid should get there to balance things out. But in the short-term, it’s Eichel’s time and the Golden Knights are more than capable of running this back.