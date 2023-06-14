Pick on the Total for Rockies-Red Sox on June 14

Typically the team in baseball with the biggest home and road hitting splits is the Colorado Rockies due to the elevation at home games, but the Boston Red Sox have taken that moniker through the first few months of the season and host the Rockies in Boston on Wednesday.

Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox (-240, 9.5)

At home, the Red Sox entered Tuesday night second in the league in on-base plus slugging at home this season with 5.6 runs per game while generating 4.1 runs per game and ranking 23rd in on-base plus slugging in road games this season.

The Rockies splits are still extreme, going from fifth in on-base plus slugging at home with 5.1 runs per game compared to 3.7 runs per game with an on-base plus slugging percentage that is 28th on the road, but the Red Sox split of hitting .287 at home compared to .228 on the road is an even bigger extreme.

The splits for the Red Sox have a good chance of becoming even more demonstrative with Austin Gomber getting the start for the Rockies, who has a 7.57 ERA with 2.4 home runs and four walks per nine innings allowed with at least three runs allowed in five of his last six starts.

The Red Sox counter with Garrett Whitlock, who’s transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation has been bumpy, logging a career 4.44 ERA with 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed versus a 2.24 ERA with 0.7 home run per nine innings allowed as a reliever.

Overall this season, Whitlock has a 4.75 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed and has given up at least four runs in three of his six starts

With the Rockies 24th in the league in bullpen ERA and the offense having plated at least four runs in four of their first five road games in the month of June, Wednesday’s game will be a hard hitting affair.

The Play: Rockies vs. Red Sox Over 9.5