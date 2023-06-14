How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on June 14

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

A lot is happening in AEW at the moment as the company moves through the month of June. We’re just three days out from the debut episode of AEW Collision and with the main event of CM Punk and FTR vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson already set, we should get more matches for the show announced tonight. We’re also 11 days out from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Toronto and should get more build towards that show this evening.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

We’ll be treated to an AEW World Championship Eliminator match tonight as MJF will go one-on-one with Adam Cole. Last week, the champ got on the mic and begged for more competition and that brought out Cole. MJF began this interaction by saying that he idolized Cole on the indies, only to insult him by saying that he’s a shell of his former self. Cole fired back by saying that no one respects MJF as the champ and that prompted Maxwell to declare he’d wrestle Cole any day of the week, leading to this match. We’ll see if Cole can earn himself a future title opportunity by beating the champ tonight.

The war between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Elite isn’t over and tonight, we’ll get a trios match featuring Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta taking on “Hangman” Adam Page and the Young Bucks. The Elite laid down the challenge following the Club’s victory over Chaos last week and it was promptly accepted by Bryan Danielson, who is preparing for his dream match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. We’ll see who comes on top between these warring factions this time around.

We’ll get a big eight-man tag team match tonight as Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Sting, and Keith Lee will team up to face the Mogul Embassy. Cassidy successfully defended the International Championship against Swerve Strickland in the show’s opener last week, only to be jumped by the Embassy afterwards. That brought out Allin and Sting, who chased them off. We’ll see which team has their hands raised tonight.

Also on the show, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Sky Blue. We’ll also get Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Jake Hager.