Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr. out for season after forearm surgery

The Houston Astros will be without Lance McCullers Jr. after the righty underwent season-ending surgery.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros reacts after giving up a home run by Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is reportedly done for the year following forearm surgery. He had his right flexor tendon fixed, as well as a bone spur removed. McCullers last pitched in the 2022 postseason, but the report said that the injury was actually suffered back in 2021. The starter had a setback in February ahead of spring training and wasn't able to recover from it. The Astros expect that he will be back for 2024, barring any further setbacks.

McCullers pitched in eight regular season games last year. He finished with a 4-2 record with a 2.27 ERA. The righty struck out 50 hitters in 47.2 innings of work. In the playoffs, McCullers started three games but had an 0-1 record and a 5.87 ERA. The injury from 2021 caused McCullers to not debut last season until August 13. He was a solid addition to the pitching staff, and despite his postseason struggles, he did win the 2022 World Series with Houston.

