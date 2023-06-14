When is the Golden Knights parade to celebrate Stanley Cup championship?

The Vegas Golden Knights became Stanley Cup champions with their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights entered the playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed in the conference but were considered underdogs, having worse odds to win the Cup than the Avalanche and Oilers.

Now that the Golden Knights have gone from expansion team in 2017 to champions in 2023, it’s time for them to celebrate. There’s really no better place than Las Vegas. Here we’ll go over when the championship parade will take place and what to expect.

Reports and rumors at the moment are stating the Golden Knights’ parade will take place on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET and will go down the Las Vegas strip. It’s going to be a pretty incredible sight to see the team go down a lit up strip at night with the Cup. There are limited details at the moment but we’ll keep you up to date on the happenings.

We do know that the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA had a championship recently that paraded down the strip. The route ended at the fountains outside Bellagio, where the celebration stage was set up. We could see a similar pattern with the Golden Knights’ parade. Though, T-Mobile arena is further down the strip next to Park MGM and New York, New York. That route could be tough for traffic.