How the public is betting on the 2023 US Open winner

The 2023 US Open will officially tee off from the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, CA, on Thursday. Numerous competitors will compete throughout the weekend for the opportunity hoist the 18-inch tall silver trophy on Father’s Day this Sunday.

With just one day to go before the U.S. Open gets started in L.A., we’ll go over how the public is betting on the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A good chunk of the the public is backing Scottie Scheffler, who enters the US Open as the favorite with +600 odds. 17% of the money is being pushed towards his direction and he’s also garnered 13% of the total bets. He tied for second in last year’s tournament from Brookline, MA, so it’s reasonable for the public to wager on him finishing the job this time around.

It gets interesting after Scheffler with Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Vikor Hovland, and Jordan Spieth rounding out the top five in terms of handle. Koepka has the third-highest odds to win the tournament and will try to win back-to-back majors after taking the PGA Championship last month. The public is also bullish on Homa’s chances and he’s a good value pick at +3500. He’s never finished higher than 13th at a major, but has two PGA Tour victories this year.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm has only gotten 5% of the handle and 6% of the total bets despite him having the second-highest odds to win the tournament at +900. Rahm, of course, won the 2023 Masters back in April and will seek his third victory at a major this weekend.