How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open tees off from Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course on Thursday, June 15. The third major of the year will see Masters winner Jon Rahm, PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, and the best of both the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf come together for a chance at glory.

Last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, joins the field, and is at +2500 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler has the best odds at +750, while Rahm has the second-best odds at +900. Koepka (+1200), Rory McIlroy (+1400) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) round out the top-five.

Here’s how to watch every day of the U.S. Open, which will run through Sunday, June 18.

U.S. Open TV schedule:

Thursday, June 15

Round 1

9:40 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. - 8 p.m. (USA)

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (NBC)

11 p.m. - 1 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Featured Groups TBD (usopen.com)

Featured Holes TBD (usopen.com)

Friday, June 16

Round 2

9:40 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. - 8 p.m. (USA)

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (NBC)

11 p.m. - 1 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Featured Groups TBD (usopen.com)

Featured Holes TBD (usopen.com)

Saturday, June 17

Round 3

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Golf Channel)

1 p.m. - 11 p.m. (NBC)

3 p.m. - 8 p.m. (U.S. Open All Access, Peacock)

Featured Groups TBD (usopen.com)

Featured Holes TBD (usopen.com)

Sunday, June 18

Round 4

11 a.m. - 2 p.m./ 10 p.m. - midnight (Golf Channel)

Noon - 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. - 10 p.m. (NBC)

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. (U.S. Open All Access, Peacock)

Featured Groups TBD (usopen.com)

Featured Holes TBD (usopen.com)