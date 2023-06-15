What time is Jordan Spieth teeing off at 2023 U.S. Open?

2015 U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth returns to the field this week in search of his fourth major and second U.S. Open. The major tournament, which will be played on the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club, tees off on Thursday, June 15.

Spieth has not found much luck at the U.S. Open since his 2015 win. He has missed the cut twice, recorded a T65 once, and finished in the mid-30s three times. He cracked the top 20 in 2021.

Here’s how to watch Spieth on Thursday and Friday.

2023 U.S. Open: Jordan Spieth tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 4:43 PM, Tee No. 10: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth,

Round 2 Friday: 11:13 AM, Tee No. 1: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth enters the tournament with +2500 odds to win at DraftKings, on the same line as 2022 champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Spieth has had a solid start to 2023 and recently notched a top five finish at the Memorial Tournament after dealing with an injury.

Spieth already has eight top-20 finishes this year, including a T4 at the Masters. He finished T29 at the PGA Championship.