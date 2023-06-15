What time is Justin Thomas teeing off at 2023 U.S. Open?

Justin Thomas will join the field at the Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 U.S. Open this week. Thomas finished T37 in 2022, and has never finished higher than a T8 (2020) at any U.S. Open. He had a T19 finish in 2021, and missed the cut in 2019.

Here’s how to watch Thomas on Thursday and Friday.

2023 U.S. Open: Justin Thomas’ tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 10:40 AM, Tee No. 1: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Round 2 Friday: 4:10 PM, Tee No. 10: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Thomas comes in at +5000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, below with last year’s winner Matt Fitzpatrick and longtime competitor and friend Jordan Spieth. Thomas did not make the cut two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament.

He has recorded four top-20 finishes at PGA TOUR events this year, including a fifth-place finish at the Waste Management Open, but has not been performing well in the majors and comparable events. He finished T65 at the PGA Championship, missed the cut at the Masters, and finished T60 at The Players Championship.