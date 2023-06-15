Who won the 2022 U.S. Open Championship?

The 2023 U.S. Open tees off from Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15 as LIV and PGA TOUR golfers gather to compete for the third major of the year. Before the excitement begins, though, we take a trip to the opposite coast to look back at last year’s U.S. Open.

It took place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Matt Fitzpatrick, who had won the U.S. Amateur on that course in 2013, was tied with Will Zalatoris at the beginning of the final round on Sunday. On the 18th hole, Zalatoris missed a putt that would have forced a playoff, giving Fitzpatrick his first major win and his first PGA TOUR win.

Scottie Scheffler tied with Zalatoris at five-under in the runner-up spot, and Fitzpatrick finished one spot ahead at six-under with an aggregate score of 274. This year, Fitzpatrick enters with +3500 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.