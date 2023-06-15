LIV Tour golfers at 2023 U.S. Open

The PGA TOUR recently announced a merger between itself, the DP World Tour, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who are the current backers of LIV Golf. While LIV’s future is still up in the air following this merger, several current LIV golfers will be competing at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles.

Before the U.S. Open, LIV golfers headed to Washington, D.C. at the end of May to play at Trump National Golf Course. Harold Varner III took home his first win of the season, but he will not be one of the 15 LIV golfers playing at the Los Angeles Country Club this week.

Varner failed to qualify for a spot through one of the 13 U.S. Open qualifiers. Four LIV golfers earned their tickets to the U.S. Open this way — Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz — while the rest qualified through past wins or standings.

Brooks Koepka won the event in 2017 and 2018. Dustin Johnson took home the victory in 2016, Bryson DeChambeau won in 2020, and Martin Kaymer won in 2014. All four past champions will return to this year’s field. Phil Mickelson, for whom the U.S. Open remains the white whale of the four majors, will also be back and hoping for that elusive win and career slam.

LIV TOUR results at 2023 U.S. Open

Abe Ancer

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Martin Kaymer

Joaquin Niemann

Phil Mickelson

Thomas Pieters

Brooks Koepka

Mito Pereira

Cameron Smith

Sebastian Munoz

Carlos Ortiz

David Puig