What time is Jon Rahm teeing off at 2023 U.S. Open?

In 2021, Jon Rahm put together a finish for the ages to capture a U.S. Open Championship at Torrey Pines. Now, he’ll look to bring the magic from the start of his 2023 season to Los Angeles Country Club for this year’s U.S. Open.

2023 U.S. Open: Jon Rahm tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 11:24 AM, Tee No. 10: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

Round 2 Friday: 4:54 PM, Tee No. 1: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

Rahm picked up the victory in 2021 after he birdied the 71st and 72nd holes to beat Louis Oosthuizen by a single stroke. In total, Rahm finished with a 6-under-278, and became the first player from Spain to win any USGA Championship, along with becoming the first person since Tom Watson to birdie the final two holes in a win.

The Spaniard and Arizona State Sun Devil has made the cut in five of the seven U.S. Opens he’s competed in, with his second best finish coming in 2019 when he shot a 7-under-277 at Pebble Beach to finish in a tie for third. Last year, Rahm shot a 1-over-281 to finish in a tie for 12th.