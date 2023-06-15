USMNT vs. Mexico: Picks, predictions, how to watch Nations League semifinal

The CONCACAF Nations League wraps up this week with both semifinal matches taking place on Thursday evening at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The USMNT will face off against rivals Mexico with kickoff at 10 p.m. ET to see who will advance to the final on Sunday. This matchup can be watched via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Mexico

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: +125

Draw: +205

Mexico: +205

Moneyline pick: USA +125

The USMNT are favored to win as they look to defend their Nations League title. The Americans won the first iteration of the tournament back in 2021 with a 3-2 win over Mexico in the final and will look for a repeat in Vegas on Thursday night. Mexico haven’t been able to get a win over USA since July of 2019 as the Americans have won three and drawn two through their last five meetings.

El Tri are coming off an underwhelming performance in the 2022 World Cup that saw them make a group stage exit for the first time since 1978. They barely topped their group in the Nations League group stage as they logged a 2-2 draw against Jamaica on the final matchday. A loss to the Jamaicans would have seen Mexico fail to qualify for the semifinal round this year.

B.J. Callaghan is the USA’s current interim coach until they find a permanent replacement, and he’ll have essentially a full-strength squad with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Tim Weah, and Matt Turner on the roster. Take USA to get the win and advance to the final Sunday.