Panama vs. Canada: Picks, predictions, how to watch Nations League semifinal

The CONCACAF Nations League semifinal round gets underway this week, starting off with Panama taking on Canada. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in the first match of a doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can catch all the action from this contest on CBS Sports Network or via livestream on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panama v. Canada

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Panama: +360

Draw: +265

Canada: -155

Moneyline pick: Canada -155

The last time these sides met was in March of 2022 for a World Cup qualifier. Panama escaped with a 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half goal from Gabriel Torres. That match was preceded by another qualifier in October of 2021 that saw Canada roll to a 4-1 victory after going down 1-0 early on in the first half. Following an own goal at the hands of Panama’s Michael Murillo, goals from Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan, and Jonathan David completed the rout for the Canadian side.

Both sides fared well in the Nations League group stage as they each finished on top of their respective groups. Panama went unbeaten in League A Group 2 while Canada logged a single loss to Honduras. They finished up their group stage with a 2-0 win over Curacao to finish on top of Group 3 in League A.

The Panamanians will be without striker Jose Fajardo as he’ll be serving a one-match suspension after receiving a red card in their 1-0 win over Costa Rica on the last matchday of the group stage.

I’m backing Canada to get the win in this one in Vegas, boasting players like Cyle Larin, Bayern Munich phenom Davies, and Lille striker Jonathan David. They’re ranked No. 47 in the FIFA world rankings, but should be able to pull off a win over No. 58 Panama.