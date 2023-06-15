How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico in Nations League semifinal on TV and live stream

The United States Men’s National Team will go up against their rivals on Thursday evening as they face off against Mexico in the semifinal round of the CONCACAF Nations League. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET in the second match of a doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can catch all the action via livestream on Paramount+.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None

Livestream: Paramount+

The Americans will look to defend their title as they won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021 with a 3-2 win over Mexico in the final thanks to a penalty in extra time from Christian Pulisic. The USMNT haven’t lost to El Tri in their last five meetings across all competitions, logging three wins and two draws starting with that Nations League final in the summer of 2021. Interim coach BJ Callaghan essentially has a full-strength roster at his disposal with the likes of Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, and Sergino Dest on the squad.

The Mexican side will be looking for redemption as they haven’t secured a win over the Americans since a 3-0 friendly win in July of 2019. That includes back-to-back losses in two final matches in 2021. El Tri narrowly finished at the top of Group 1 in League A after a 2-2 draw with Jamaica secured a spot in the semifinal round on the final matchday of the group stage. Jamaica finished in second place just two points behind the Mexicans while Suriname finished in third and will be relegated to League B next time around.

The winner of USA vs. Mexico will move on to the final on Sunday. They’ll play the winner of Panama and Canada in the other semifinal match that precedes this one with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.