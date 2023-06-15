How to watch Panama vs. Canada in Nations League semifinal on TV and live stream

The CONCACAF Nations League semifinal round gets underway this week, with Panama taking on Canada in the first match of a doubleheader Thursday evening from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can catch all the action on the CBS Sports Network or via livestream on Paramount+ or fuboTV with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.

Panama vs. Canada

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Panama finished on top of League A Group 2 in the group stage, going unbeaten as they racked up 10 points through all four matches. Their last match came at the end of March as they secured a 1-0 win over Costa Rica to take the group’s top spot and book a place in the semifinals. They finished with a +8 goal differential, thanks in large part to their 5-0 rout over Martinique last June. They’ll be without striker Jose Fajardo, who scored the lone goal in their last outing against Costa Rica, due to a red card he received in that match.

Canada, No. 47 in the FIFA world rankings, also finished at the top of their group as they only lost once in a 2-1 defeat on the road against Honduras. In the return leg, they were able to cruise to a 4-1 victory over Los Catrachos thanks to a brace from Cyle Larin followed by goals from Jonathan David and Jonathan Osorio. Manager John Herdman will look to lead his team into the final on Sunday before gearing up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup later this month.