F1 schedule: Canadian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula 1 is headed to Canada this weekend. Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Notre Dame Island will play host to the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. It is the second straight year for the race after COVID-19 forced cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

The race weekend gets started at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday with the first of three practices. Montreal is in the eastern time zone, so we’ll get afternoon start times for all the major events. The second practice is at 5 p.m. on Friday and the third practice is at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Qualifying is 4 p.m. on Saturday and the race is 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The full weekend of events will air entirely on ESPN2, with a live stream available at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the weekend’s events.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with -330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of practice and qualifying. He’s the defending champ in Montreal and has won three straight races this season and five of seven. His teammate Sergio Pérez, who won the two Verstappen did not, follows at +400 odds.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Canadian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, June 16

1:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

5:00 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, June 17

12:30 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

4:00 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, June 18

2:00 p.m. — Canadian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN