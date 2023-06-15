MLB injury report for Thursday, June 15th

Wednesday was not a great day on the injury front for a number of teams around the Majors, between players leaving games early (Salvador Perez, Mike Clevinger) and some unfortunate updates to big names already on the shelf (Yordan Alvarez, Vinnie Pasquantino). There’s a lot to catch up on, so let’s get right to our daily MLB injury report.

MLB injury report: Thursday, June 15

Yordan Alvarez (oblique)/Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), Houston Astros — Alvarez was put on the IL almost immediately after suffering an oblique injury last week, but the team was waiting for the injury to heal a bit before sending the star DH for further testing to determine how bad things actually were. The answer: not great.

Speaking this morning on @SportsTalk790, Dana Brown made it sound like Yordan Alvarez is at least three weeks away from any sort of baseball activities. https://t.co/MKBvrqT3Ap — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 14, 2023

According to Houston GM Dana Brown, Alvarez won’t even begin baseball activities for at least three weeks, and his timeline for return is officially four to six weeks.

McCullers, meanwhile, got some bad news of his own on Wednesday: What began as a “low-grade” muscle strain this spring will wind up costing the righty the entire 2023 season, as the Astros announced that McCullers will need to undergo surgery to repair a flexor tendon and remove a bone spur. McCullers isn’t slated to resume throwing again until November, which suddenly puts Opening Day of 2024 in doubt. He made just eight starts last year because of a flexor tendon strain.

Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder)/Salvador Perez (hand), Kansas City Royals — The Royals slugger will also need season-ending surgery, as the shoulder issue that landed him on the IL earlier this week has turned out to be a torn labrum.

Vinnie Pasquantino: "I want to be a part of a solution for this team. You never want to be a problem, and me being off the field feels like a problem for me. Gotta go get this fixed and then come back in '24, healthy as ever." #Royals pic.twitter.com/sLCJ3tjbhf — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 14, 2023

It’s a brutal blow for a K.C. offense that was already arguably the worst in baseball, as Pasquantino was enjoying a solid follow-up to his breakout 2022 season. He should be ready to go for spring training next year, and in the meantime, former first-round pick Nick Pratto (hitting .281/.367/.425 himself this season) figures to become an everyday player either at first base or DH.

Luckily, things aren’t nearly so serious for Perez, who was forced to leave Wednesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after being hit on the hand by a pitch in the third inning. X-rays have already come back negative, and the catcher is considered day-to-day with a contusion. He shouldn’t be out of the lineup for more than a day or two, if that.

Max Muncy (hamstring)/Julio Urias (hamstring), Los Angeles Dodgers — Muncy has been out for the last couple of days after reaggravating his sore hamstring, and on Wednesday the infielder was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain. Typically that would all but ensure a trip to the IL, but the Dodgers are insisting that Muncy could return as soon as this weekend. There’s reason to be skeptical of that prognosis, however:

While it's true Dodgers are stubborn in waiting on IL moves for regulars (usually because they wouldn't play a call-up much anyway), in this case with Max Muncy, because of off days next week, an IL move Friday has him miss the same 8 games as it would if he went on the IL today — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) June 15, 2023

It seems just as likely that Muncy will wind up on the injured list after all, with the hope of only missing the minimum number of days.

Urias has been battling hamstring pain of his own, but he finally appears to be building momentum during what’s been a frustrating rehab. The lefty threw a bullpen session on Wednesday, and it apparently went well enough that he’s expected to make a rehab start at some point this weekend. It’s unclear whether Urias will need to make multiple appearances in the Minors before returning, but either way, it’s a good sign.

Jazz Chisholm (toe), Miami Marlins — It appears to be a bit of a good news, bad news situation for the Marlins’ star center fielder. Bad news first: Apparently the turf toe that has kept Chisholm out for almost a month now will require surgery over the offseason in order to fully heal. The good news? That procedure can wait until the winter, and in the meantime, Chisholm has progressed to taking batting practice. There’s no way to know how the condition will continue to affect him over the course of this season, but it sounds like he could be returning to the Majors before the All-Star break.

Joe Musgrove (bursitis), San Diego Padres — Well here’s one you don’t hear every day. Musgrove has apparently been dealing with bursitis — in layman’s terms, inflammation of tthe small, fluid-filled sacs that cushion the bones, tendons and muscles near your joints — in his pitching elbow for weeks now, possibly as a result of his using a hyperbaric chamber during Spring Training.

“I had some elbow issues early in spring, possibly from the hyperbaric [chamber],” he told reporters Wednesday. “Went to Mexico, and it blew up in Mexico, just really swollen. Since then it has been manageable, but it seems like the elevation and pressurized areas are causing more and more trouble.”

Musgrove was using that hyperbaric chamber to help recover from the fractured big toe he suffered this spring. The righty went on to say that the bursitis “causes swelling and causes loss of range of motion” — which certainly sounds like a problem, but Musgrove has also managed to record four consecutive quality starts despite the condition. Still, it’s something to monitor, especially as he avoids road trips to high-elevation cities to avoid aggravating his elbow.

Mike Clevinger (arm)/Yoan Moncada (back), Chicago White Sox — Chicago has dealt with injuries to its biggest names all year long, and this didn’t get any easier on Wednesday.

Mike Clevinger left tonight’s game with an injury to what looks to be his right arm pic.twitter.com/oqO4w6I0g6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2023

Clevinger was cruising through 4.2 scoreless frames against the Los Angeles Dodgers but hunched over and started shaking his right arm after delivering a 95-mph fastball to J.D. Martinez. He’s been diagnosed with right biceps soreness for now, and while there’s not yet clarity on his status or prognosis moving forward, it certainly appears the righty is headed for the injured list.

Moncada could be joining him shortly, at least according to manager Pedro Grifol. The third baseman’s balky back has already cost him a chunk of time this season, and he’s apparently still not over the discomfort. It’s clearly affecting his performance at the plate right now with a .648 OPS, and with Jake Burger hitting so well in limited playing time, it might make sense for the team to put Moncada back on the IL in the hopes of getting him right for good.

Zach Neto (side), Los Angeles Angels — Neto was also forced to leave early due to injury on Wednesday, but it seems like it was just a precaution. The Angels announced that their rookie shortstop was dealing with some cramping in his left side, and he seems to have a good chance of being back in the lineup on Thursday.

Ketel Marte (back), Arizona Diamondbacks — A bit of a red flag for Marte, who’s dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over the last few years:

Ketel Marte is dealing with lower back tightness after feeling discomfort sliding home in the first inning on Monday night. He expects to be available off the bench tonight and possibly back in the lineup tomorrow. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) June 14, 2023

The infielder did appear as a pinch hitter on Wednesday night, so it doesn’t seem to be too serious, but Marte has dealt with back problems before — and again, any sort of injury to a guy with his history of health problems is worth taking seriously. He’s been an offensive engine so far this year for Arizona, with a 125 OPS+ with nine homers and six steals.

Lars Nootbaar (back), St. Louis Cardinals — Things are emphatically Not Great for the Cardinals right now after dropping their fifth straight in heart-breaking fashion to the San Francisco Giants, but at least their starting right fielder will be coming back soon. Nootbaar’s been out since the end of May with a back contusion, but he’s set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis this weekend. You never know with back injuries, but it sounds like he could return early next week.

Nick Lodolo (calf), Cincinnati Reds — Lodolo had a follow-up MRI on his injured calf on Wednesday, and while it showed significant healing, the lefty is still in a walking boot for now. Manager David Bell said the former top-10 pick could be back in Cincy’s rotation in four to six weeks, but I’d bet on the more conservative end of that spectrum given how important Lodolo is to the Reds’ long-term plans and how much time he’s missed.

Justin Steele (forearm), Chicago Cubs — Great news for a slumping Chicago team that could really use some: Steele threw a successful bullpen on Tuesday and, assuming no setbacks, he’s set to make his return to the Cubs rotation on Saturday.

Justin Steele is still on track to start for the Cubs on Saturday, per David Ross. — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) June 14, 2023

Steele’s been out with a forearm strain since the beginning of the month and won’t have a rehab start under his belt, so he could be fairly limited against the Baltimore Orioles. Still, given the back end of Chicago’s rotation, even a limited Steele will be a big help.