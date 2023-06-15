Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, June 15

It’s a relatively light Thursday slate with several MLB teams traveling ahead of their weekend series, and that’s taken a bite out of the starting pitching schedule. There’s still some firepower at the top — Shohei Ohtani taking on the red-hot Nathan Eovaldi, plus Cristian Javier, Yu Darvish and Aaron Nola — but after that, things fall off in a hurry if you’re looking for arms for your DFS or fantasy baseball lineups.

Luckily, that’s where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in. We break down the whole slate and tell you who to start, who to sit and who might be available to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, June 15

Pitchers to stream

AJ Smith-Shawver, Atlanta Braves — Smith-Shawver probably wasn’t quite as good as his line suggested in his first MLB start against the Washington Nationals, but the Colorado Rockies won’t present a particularly stiff challenge either, and the top prospect has a good enough slider to produce even if he still doesn’t have his best command.

Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates — We know the deal with Hill by now: the ageless wonder will toss all manner of junk up there, and it’ll work against mediocre offenses while getting hit hard by better ones. The good news is that the Chicago Cubs lineup is in a sorry state right now, both from a health and production perspective, and that should allow Hill to navigate five or six solid innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, June 15.