Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, June 15

Between several matinees and a relatively light travel schedule on Thursday, it’s slim pickings for those looking to set DFS lineups tonight. There are just seven games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS, with action kicking off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Without a ton of options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, June 15th

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600)

Ozzie Albies ($4,800)

Marcell Ozuna ($3,600)

Kevin Pillar ($2,200)

The Braves are baseball’s best offense against left-handed pitching this year, and they should be able to feast off Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland — who, counterintuitively, has struggled away from Coors Field this year, with a 1-5 record and a 4.81 ERA on the road. He’s also had a hard time getting righties out, with a 100-point OPS gap and a .473 slugging percentage, meaning Atlanta’s right-handed hitters are set up for success on Thursday night.

Acuna Jr. homered two more times yesterday and is probably the single most dangerous combination of power and speed in the entire sport right now. He’ll come at a premium, but you can make up that salary further down this stack, as Albies (.889 OPS over 18 plate appearances) and Pillar (1.289 OPS over 10 plate appearances) have both hit Freeland well in their careers while Ozuna is slugging .589 against lefty pitching.

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,600)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,700)

Ha-Seong Kim ($3,600)

Gary Sanchez ($3,500)

Hey, somebody finally woke up the Padres offense! San Diego has been hitting far better of late, especially against lefties, with the league’s third-highest wRC+ against southpaws since the calendar flipped to June. Tatis Jr. has been a big reason why, with a 1.378 OPS over his last 10 games, while Bogaerts homered yesterday and has recorded a hit in each of his five games since returning from a wrist injury. Fellow righties Kim (.795 OPS against lefties) and Sanchez (1.118, with five homers already this month) offer plenty of platoon upside at reasonable costs.

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

Kyle Tucker ($5,100)

Jose Altuve ($4,800)

Jose Abreu ($3,100)

Chas McCormick ($3,000)

The league’s highest wRC+ against lefties in June? That belongs to the Astros, even with Yordan Alvarez going down with an oblique injury last week. It’s perfect timing, too, as Houston gets a matchup against Nats southpaw MacKenzie Gore on Thursday night.

Tucker is always a reliable option and shows hardly any platoon split, while Altuve has an OPS of .891 against lefties in his career. This stack offers some enticing righty bargain options as well, as Abreu (.959 OPS over his last 10 games) has finally started waking up after a dismal start to the year while McCormick homered yesterday and is slugging .517 against lefties this season.