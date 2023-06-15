Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Dodgers on Thursday, June 15

After splitting the first two games of this interleague series, the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet one more time in the rubber match on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Chicago will send ace Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA) to the mound, while Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA) gets the start for L.A.

The Dodgers are -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox checking in at +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Dodgers picks: Thursday, June 15th

Injury report

White Sox:

Day to day: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps)

Out: RP Jimmy Lambert (ankle), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow), RP Matt Foster (elbow)

Dodgers:

Out: RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique), SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Phil Pickford (back), SP Dustin May (elbow), RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder), RP J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), 2B/SS Gavin Lux (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Dylan Cease vs. Michael Grove

Cease was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season and would’ve won the AL Cy Young award if it weren't for Justin Verlander’s remarkable comeback. However, the righty has taken a step back this year, once again struggling with his command while lacking the elite spin rate he showed last season to make up for it. There is a chance that the White Sox look to move him at the trade deadline, but his bad performances are only hurting his value.

Grove had a rocky start to the 2023 season, with several ineffective outings and some time on the IL with a groin injury, but the righty has looked a bit better since returning last month. The righty’s slider is a real weapon, but without anything else to keep batters off of it he’ll continue to get hit hard.

Over/Under pick

Both of these pitchers have been hit around this season, but we know the upside with each of them. Cease has already shown that he can perform at a high level in the Majors, while Grove has a ton of upside and facing a weak lineup like the White Sox can help. I think both pitchers have success tonight and this is a low-scoring game.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

We have all been waiting for Cease to return to last year’s form and I think he will get there soon. We’re nearly three months into the season and his struggles have continued, but he should break out of it. He’s performed well in big environments, so I think he finds some success in Dodger Stadium and throws a gem.

Pick: White Sox